Pancreatic beta cells targeted using RNA

Researchers have targeted pancreatic beta cells using specially designed RNA molecules. These molecules find pancreatic beta cells that are responsible for producing insulin and are destroyed in patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. This targeting approach could help researchers study how these diseases progress and provide new ways to deliver treatments. The study was published on April 5 in Nature Communications.

Type 1 diabetes is caused by an autoimmune response that targets pancreatic beta cells. Over time, the immune system destroys these critical insulin-producing cells and the body can no longer control glucose levels, leading to severe blood vessel and organ damage. While insulin can be an effective treatment, it is not a cure.

Type 2 diabetes has a different progression. Cells develop insulin resistance, meaning beta cells must work harder to produce more of the hormone. Eventually, beta cells can die of exhaustion, once again dysregulating glucose metabolism.

Researchers studying these diseases have never been able to get a good census on how many beta cells are alive in the pancreas at any given moment. They rely on proxy measures, such as glucose levels, which provide only limited information on how these conditions evolve. Scientists trying to develop treatments are often hamstrung by the toxicity and other side effects associated with systemic therapies – they’ve wanted a system that can ferry treatments directly to beta cells.

This will give scientists new opportunities to create targeted treatments that encourage beta cells to proliferate or locally dampen immunity without causing systemic side effects. In addition, the ability to precisely measure beta cell mass will improve future studies.

The researchers have already begun testing potential therapeutic options. They are working with WiNK Therapeutics and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) to conduct preclinical studies to hopefully move these approaches into human trials in the next few years.