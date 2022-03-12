Sound propagation on Mars – Perseverance rover reveals speed

The completely new in situ measurement reveals that sound travels more slowly on the red planet than on Earth and that it also undergoes strange fluctuations.

Apart from its capital participation in the project to bring back samples of Martian soil to analyze them in a terrestrial laboratory, the Perseverance rover will undoubtedly remain as the first mission to have made us discover the sound environment of Mars. However, even if it is not the element that first comes to mind when one projects oneself on another planet, it is nonetheless an essential component of the experience that men could live on the red planet, in the future. After the first real recording of noise from Mars unveiled a year ago, almost to the day, Perseverance has indeed just carried out the very first measurement of the speed of sound propagation in the atmosphere of Mars.

An operation made possible by the microphone of its SuperCam. A precious subsidiary tool that the scientific manager of this “Swiss army knife” of the rover , the French astrophysicist Sylvestre Maurice, had the idea of ​​implementing in the instrument when it had already been selected by the space agency American. “One of the spectroscopy techniques used by SuperCam makes a sound when it hits its target and we wanted to be able to listen to it and learn from it, especially about the hardness and porosity of the rock,” he explains. One of my thesis students worked for three years on what we could draw from it scientifically. As for the microphone itself, positioned at the top of the rover’s mast, it was made in France .by a team from the Higher Institute of Aeronautics and Space (ISAE-Supaero) in Toulouse .

The researchers therefore first used a laser, synchronized to the microphone, with which they aimed at rocks to create a shock wave which the microphone then picked up with a small time lag. Result, even if it is not a surprise, the sound moves much more slowly on Mars than on our planet: at 240 meters per second, against 340 meters per second on Earth. A difference which is due to the lower Martian atmospheric temperature (- 70 C° approximately) and the pressure approximately 100 times lower (around 10 millibars).

But that’s not all ! If you heard me talking on Mars, you would hear the high frequencies of my voice a few milliseconds before the bass. A distortion of the sound which is linked to the chemical composition of the atmosphere of the red planet, very mainly composed of carbon dioxide. Indeed, CO 2 reacts differently to low and high frequencies, so that those above 240 hertz travel 10 meters more per second than the others.

Finally, the researchers also discovered that the speed of sound propagation in the atmosphere of Mars was not uniform but varied slightly over very short distances. This indicates that there are minute temperature differences that have never been detected by dedicated sensors on Mars exploration missions. But this is, beyond curiosity and exoticism, the whole point of studying the propagation of sound on another planet: to learn about the physics and chemistry of the atmosphere of this other world!